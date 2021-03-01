Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,059.48. 41,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,711.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

