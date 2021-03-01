Advisor OS LLC Buys 3,342 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDB stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 14,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,091. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.