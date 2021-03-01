Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.91. 28,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

