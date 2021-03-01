Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,820. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

