Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

