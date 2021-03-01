Advisor OS LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

MPWR stock traded up $14.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

