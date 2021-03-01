Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,226. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

