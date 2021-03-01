Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.