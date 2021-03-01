Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $254.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.03. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

