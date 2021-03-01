Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 10,094 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 442.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

