Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 16,462 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

BGS opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

