Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

