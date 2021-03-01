AerCap (AER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AER stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

