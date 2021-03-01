Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.20

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 16012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $911.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.