AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 468.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

