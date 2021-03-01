Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.