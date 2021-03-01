Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 448,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,574. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

