Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AIXA. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA stock opened at €18.85 ($22.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.81. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.