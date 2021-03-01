Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

ALB stock opened at $157.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

