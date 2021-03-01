Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $289,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alleghany by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alleghany by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alleghany by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $646.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $739.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.