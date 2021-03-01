Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

