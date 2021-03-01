Alliance Global Partners Boosts Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $15.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.