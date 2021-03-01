Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $177.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

