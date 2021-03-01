Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $35,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

