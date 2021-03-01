Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

