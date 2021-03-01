Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $41.81 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 932,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,126,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $58.41 on Monday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

