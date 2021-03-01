Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,742 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.08% of Valmont Industries worth $40,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.