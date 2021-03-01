Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.54

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 138816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 231,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,250 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.