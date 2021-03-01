Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,747. The company has a market capitalization of $950.18 million, a P/E ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,379 shares of company stock worth $3,735,668. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

