Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.85. 351,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 382,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a PE ratio of 624.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $729,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

