Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $40.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,062.61. 27,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,938.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,711.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

