Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded up $25.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,047.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,711.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

