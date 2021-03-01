Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,021.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

