Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA stock opened at $135.41 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

