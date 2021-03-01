Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $98.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

