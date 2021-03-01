Altman Advisors Inc. Invests $636,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $99,909,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $239.75 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

