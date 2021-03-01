Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.30.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $477.36 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

