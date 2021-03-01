Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Up 6.1%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.47. 281,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 433,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -204.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

