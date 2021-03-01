Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.