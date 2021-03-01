Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Altus Group alerts:

ASGTF stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.