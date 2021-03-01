Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Ambarella stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

