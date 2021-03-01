Ambient Water Co. (OTCMKTS:AWGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambient Water Co. (OTCMKTS:AWGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 796.0% from the January 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AWGI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Ambient Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Ambient Water

Ambient Water Corporation designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending, and proprietary technologies in the United States. The company's air-to-water technology systems produce water from the atmosphere by using a condensing surface and a proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles, and bacteria to generate drinking water.

