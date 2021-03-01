Ambrosus Market Cap Reaches $15.80 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and $493,173.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.00517827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00071831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.85 or 0.00772636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 679,694,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.