American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

ACC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,858. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after buying an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

