American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

