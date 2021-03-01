American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $660,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,611 shares of company stock worth $3,464,845. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 50,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.