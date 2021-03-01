American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $46.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American International Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $72,751,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

