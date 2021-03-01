American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.64.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.41. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.