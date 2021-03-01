AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982,139 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $408,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $117.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

