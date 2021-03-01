AMG National Trust Bank Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $281.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

